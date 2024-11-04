NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends strong warning to the league after win vs Packers

After a resounding victory against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows his team is capable of great things in the NFL.

Week 9 in the NFL is revealing which teams have serious Super Bowl aspirations and which are falling by the wayside. The surprising Detroit Lions swept the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Dan Campbell knows that at this point in the season, they are a team to be feared by the rest of the league.

Visiting Lambeau Field is always a challenge, not just because of the storied rivalry but also due to the weather conditions that can impact the game. However, this was of little concern to Coach Campbell leading up to the matchup.

With an inspired and talented Jared Goff, the Lions decisively defeated the Packers 24-14, marking their seventh victory of the season. After the game, Dan Campbell issued a warning to the rest of the league about his team in comments to the media.

“I’m not shocked one bit that we came out here and played pretty good football out in the elements,” Campbell said in his press conference. “We’re built for this, man. It doesn’t matter just because we play indoors. It doesn’t matter. We can play anywhere. We can play in the snow, we play in the rain, we play in the mud. That’s just us. We are built to win, man.”

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Detroit’s visit to Wisconsin raised questions about their performance, as playing in an indoor stadium presents a very different challenge compared to Lambeau Field. However, none of this affected the Lions, who emerged victorious with impressive authority and continue to make their mark in the NFL.

Campbell praises his team’s performance

Winning in a challenging environment like Lambeau Field isn’t easy, and it requires executing the strategies practiced throughout the week to perfection. The Lions delivered on that front, and Coach Campbell made sure to highlight their success.

“The fact that we took care of the football. Man, we preached it all week, wet ball drills in practice every day, and man, our guys really did a great job,” head coach Dan Campbell said after the win. “(Jared) Goff took great care of the football and it was the difference. It was a big difference.”

The stellar performance of quarterback Jared Goff propelled the Detroit Lions to another victory this season, as Campbell’s squad steadily positions itself among the playoff contenders.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The chemistry between Goff and St. Brown

Positive results in football come from good decisions, talent on the roster, and strong chemistry among players. This is exemplified by quarterback Jared Goff and his offensive partner, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Both players perfectly combine their strong performances on the field, and it was Goff himself who made special mention of playing alongside St. Brown: “He’s the friendliest target I’ve ever thrown to. I’m lucky to play with him and I hope I play with him for quite some time.”

Coach Campbell also referenced the special connection between the two players: “Those two have been clicking now for four years, really three and a half, it started about half way through that 2021 season and it’s built from there. If you’re a quarterback, we have a dang good one, it’s easy to throw to a guy like St. Brown.“