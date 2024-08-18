NBA Hall of famer gets real about Caitlin Clark’s record breaking with Indiana Fevers at WNBA

Former NBA legend has spoken out about Caitlin Clark’s impressive start to her WNBA career, where she’s been setting records and turning heads.

The WNBA has been searching for a player who could revolutionize the league in the same way Michael Jordan did for the NBA. That search may be over, as Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is making her mark by shattering records with each game she plays.

Clark first gained national attention in NCAA women’s basketball, where she established herself as the leader in nearly every major statistical category, including career points, scoring average, three-point shooting, and assists. Her dominance has seamlessly transitioned into the WNBA, where she continues to make history.

In the Indiana Fever’s recent game against the Seattle Storm, Clark set a new WNBA rookie record for single-season assists with 232, surpassing the previous mark of 225 set by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998. This achievement caught the attention of many, including a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Isiah Thomas praises Caitlin Clark’s historic feat

After Clark’s standout performance against the Storm, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took to social media to share his thoughts. “Let it be known that only a special few in our game’s history can score while assisting teammates,” Thomas wrote, highlighting Clark’s rare combination of scoring and playmaking abilities.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates in the second half of a game against the Seattle Storm. Chet White/Getty Images

Currently leading the WNBA in assists per game with 8.3, Clark is on pace to potentially break the single-season total assists record held by Alyssa Thomas if she continues to average at least 7.1 assists per game for the remainder of the season.

Caitlin Clark is not just a rookie sensation; she’s quickly becoming one of the WNBA’s most electrifying stars, with the potential to redefine what it means to be a playmaker in the league.