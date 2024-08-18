Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James makes huge statement about Suns' Kevin Durant

After winning gold medal in Paris 2024, Laker's LeBron James reveals his feelings about playing with Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With the point, LeBron James passed Karl Malone to become second on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
© Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With the point, LeBron James passed Karl Malone to become second on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

By Matías Persuh

In recent years, many great players have left a significant legacy in the NBA. To name a few, perhaps the most prominent due to their level of play and number of titles won are LeBron James and Stephen Curry. However, Kevin Durant‘s name could also be among the best of recent times. It was James who recently sent a clear message regarding the Phoenix Suns’ star.

Their rivalry in recent times has delivered countless high-caliber matchups. James, with the Lakers, Miami, or Cleveland, and Durant, representing the Thunder, Warriors, Nets, or now the Suns, have faced off multiple times, always giving their all on the court.

For the delight of basketball fans, these two tremendous players had the chance to play together on the same team (with Stephen Curry also joining them) during the recent Paris 2024 Olympics, where they secured the gold medal.

Despite being in the final stages of their careers, both LeBron and KD have managed to showcase an elite level of play throughout the tournament, often joined by the usual efficiency we’ve come to expect from Steph Curry.

Kevin Durant Lebron James and Stephen Curry

Lebron James #6 and Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrate after a basket during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Indeed, King LeBron showered Kevin Durant with praise following his performance in the Olympics, leading the Lakers star to develop an immense respect for KD.

Advertisement
LeBron James delivers a powerful reflection on being named MVP of the Paris 2024 Olympics

see also

LeBron James delivers a powerful reflection on being named MVP of the Paris 2024 Olympics

LeBron and his message about Kevin Durant

Following the gold medal victory in Paris, where Team USA clinched the top spot for the fifth consecutive time, LeBron James made a powerful statement about sharing the roster with Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers star stated: “KD?” James said in response. “KD’s one of the all-time greats. It’s not even a question. I mean, you just look at his silhouette, look at his skill. He’s one of the best basketball players we’ve ever seen play the game of basketball.”

Advertisement
LeBron James Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug after the Lakers defeated the Suns, 100-95, at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Durant scored a game high 39 points.

LeBron James’ and Team USA’s future

As many of the players who conquered the gold medal in Paris 2024 are approaching to final stage of their careers, many teammates such as Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards of Joel Embiid can continue the legacy.

Advertisement

That’s why LeBron James hopes that this 2024 run can ‘inspire people,’ given the aging stars that were featured on this roster.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes takes a shot at Travis Kelce with Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes takes a shot at Travis Kelce with Kansas City Chiefs

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid today vs Mallorca in the 2024-25 LaLiga opener?
Soccer

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid today vs Mallorca in the 2024-25 LaLiga opener?

NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots

Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions