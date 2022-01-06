During the NBA game between Washington and Houston, the Wizards' announcer Glenn Consor made a spicy commentary related to Kevin Porter Jr's father. Then Consor decided to apologize to the point guard for the polemic moment.

The adrenaline of a live broadcast is a double-edged sword that should be handled with care. Once a statement has been sent, it is impossible to modify it. The NBA announcer Glenn Consor may know this very well now after he had to apologize to Houston Rockets's player Kevin Porter Jr after saying an insensitive comment about the point guard.

The game between Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets ended with a victory 111-114 for the away team. However, during the live broadcast of the match, Consor commented that "Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled the trigger". This is on a specific play-action of the game, a game-winning shot made by Kevin.

In context, Kevin Porter Sr pleaded guilty in a shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. Then, he spent almost 5 years in prison. As if this were not enough, Porter Sr's life ended in 2004: he was shot in a bar in Seattle. Obviously, the comment made by the Wizards announcer during the NBA game against Houston was directed towards this fact.

The apology of Glenn Consor to Kevin Porter Jr after his comment

The also Emmy Award-winning announcer apologized to the point guard for the muggy moment he starred in the NBA broadcast of the Washington Wizards game against Houston Rockets held at the Capital One Arena in the U.S. capital and claimed for confusion on his part as the main reason for having said that comment.

"Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family, and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night's game. I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive", stated Consor.

The disapproving reactions to this controversial moment popped up quickly. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James show his reject on Glenn Consor's behavior: "How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!", posted James on his Twitter account.