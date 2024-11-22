George Kittle reveals the real culprit behind the 49ers’ struggles amid disappointing 5-5 record

The San Francisco 49ers are bracing for a tough road ahead with a 5-5 record and postseason hopes hanging by a thread. George Kittle, however, didn’t hold back, openly pointing to the offense as the primary reason behind the team’s struggles.

The San Francisco 49ers face a daunting task, needing to win the majority of their remaining seven games in the 2024 season to keep their postseason hopes alive. Sitting at a 5-5 record, the pressure is mounting, and George Kittle didn’t hold back when addressing the team’s struggles.

According to Kittle, the 49ers’ ongoing issues stem largely from the underperformance of their offense. “I think the blame is our offense has to perform better,” Kittle said. “I think our defense is playing at a level enough for us to win. We should be scoring 25+ points a game to win those games.”

Kittle’s comments highlight a critical issue for the 49ers: their inability to produce consistent offensive firepower. In several losses this season, the team has struggled to reach even 20 points, including defeats against the Seahawks (17-20), Chiefs (18-28), and Vikings (17-23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2024, Kittle has delivered 43 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. His standout performance came against the Dallas Cowboys, where he surpassed 100 receiving yards for the first time this season with a total of 128. However, the tight end’s contributions haven’t been enough to offset the broader offensive struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kittle Confirms Availability Against Packers

There’s good news for the 49ers’ offense: George Kittle is expected to play in their crucial Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. “I will be playing on Sunday,” Kittle said on Wednesday. “Very excited. Can’t pass up playing the Packers, so no, I will be out there for sure.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Terrell Owens issues warning to Deebo Samuel about his 49ers performance

Kittle’s return is a welcome boost for the 49ers, who missed his presence during their Week 10 victory over the Buccaneers. With a critical stretch of games ahead, his leadership and playmaking ability will be essential as San Francisco fights to keep its playoff hopes alive.