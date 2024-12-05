NBA legend makes bold comparison between Bulls' Michael Jordan and Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

Entering his tenth NBA season, Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the league’s most dominant figures. He led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023 and has been named MVP three times, further solidifying his place among the game’s elite. So remarkable has been his contribution to the Nuggets that NBA legend George Karl likened Nikola’s influence to that of Michael Jordan’s in the Chicago Bulls.

“The Nuggets have been MORE reliant on Joker the past five years than the Bulls EVER were on Jordan,” Karl wrote this week on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter). The 73-year-old coach emphasized not only Jokic’s on-court skills but also his undeniable impact on the Nuggets, noting how the center has carried the team over the past several seasons.

Karl didn’t stop there, backing up his claim with additional details about Nikola’s all-around contributions. “Jokic is the primary rebounder, passer, playmaker, and leader every game,” George added, reinforcing the notion that the Nuggets’ success is heavily reliant on their star player’s versatility.

George Karl is certainly well-qualified to offer an informed opinion on the matter. One of the youngest coaches in NBA history, he spent more than 30 years in the league, coaching teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics — with whom he reached the NBA Finals in 1996 — and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2013, Karl was named NBA Coach of the Year while leading the Denver Nuggets. After that, he had his final coaching stint with the Sacramento Kings between 2015 and 2016. Over the course of his extensive career, Karl faced Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on multiple occasions and briefly crossed paths with Jokic in the NBA. This wealth of experience has provided him with the perspective needed to offer a well-informed opinion.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Karl’s controversial take

George Karl’s bold opinion has sparked considerable debate on social media. Many users supported the former coach’s statement, praising Jokic’s immense contribution to the Denver Nuggets in recent years. They argued that without Nikola, the team would have little chance of competing with the NBA’s elite. However, others countered by pointing out that the Nuggets are currently struggling in the Western Conference, suggesting that Jokic’s impact alone hasn’t been enough to elevate the team to true title contention.

Jordan’s impact

Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan‘s influence on the Chicago Bulls from 1984 to 1998 was nothing short of transformative. His dominance on the court helped the Bulls win all six of their championships, making the Jordan era the franchise’s golden period and solidifying his legendary status.

While MJ was surrounded by exceptional talents like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr, the responsibility of leading the team largely fell on Jordan’s shoulders. He thrived under that pressure, guiding the Bulls to become the league’s most dominant force throughout the 1990s.

Jordan’s career accolades include six NBA Finals MVPs, five NBA MVPs, 14 NBA All-Star selections, 10 scoring titles, Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Rookie of the Year.

Jokic’s achievements

While Jokic’s accomplishments may not yet rival Jordan’s in terms of historical significance, the Serbian center has firmly established himself as one of the top players of his era. After joining the NBA in 2015 from Mega Basket, he quickly proved his worth, earning a spot on the All-Rookie First Team in his debut season.

Over the years, Jokic has become the undisputed leader of the Denver Nuggets, earning six NBA All-Star selections, three MVP awards, and one Finals MVP. In 2023, he led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Championship, defeating the Miami Heat in a historic Finals. While Jokic’s place in basketball history may never fully compare to Jordan’s, his impact on the Nuggets is undeniably monumental.