NBA News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo surpasses Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan on historic list

In a season where foreign talent continues to shine, Giannis Antetokounmpo has firmly established himself as one of the NBA‘s most historic players. The Greek superstar delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 10-point victory over the Washington Wizards, setting a new benchmark in the league’s record books, surpassing Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan on the all-time triple-double list.

Returning from injury, Antetokounmpo put up an impressive 42 points, leading his team to a 10-9 record for the season. His performance not only fueled the Bucks to victory but also allowed him to enter in history.

According to StatsMuse, Antetokounmpo’s 42-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist stat line eclipsed Johnson’s previous record of 40 triple-doubles, cementing Giannis’ place in NBA history with a great performance that helped tied in the match to Jordan when he surpassed the 35 points triple-double.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the absence of any three-pointers in his game, the Bucks forward was efficient, hitting 15 of 24 field goals and 12 of 17 free throws, showcasing his all-around game. With this historic night, Antetokounmpo continues to make his mark on the NBA, reaffirming his status as one of the league’s brightest stars.

Advertisement

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo reflects on record-breaking performance against Wizards

In a record-breaking performance that saw him surpass legends Johnson and Jordan, Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on his game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Antetokounmpo’s agent makes something clear about star’s future with the Bucks

Speaking to the media after the victory, Antetokounmpo downplayed his individual achievements, focusing instead on his team-oriented approach: “I’m just trying to play basketball, have fun, move the ball, and make the right plays. That’s what I do. As for the rest, it’s up to the coach or you guys to judge.”

Doc Rivers on the Bucks’ victory

Alongside Antetokounmpo, head coach Doc Rivers offered his perspective on the Bucks’ dominant performance. Reflecting on the team’s success down the stretch, Rivers praised the chemistry between Giannis and newcomer Damian Lillard:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I thought Giannis and Dame really took control with their two-man game. They made excellent passes and trusted their teammates, which was key to our success.”

What’s next for the Bucks?

The Bucks are currently riding a six-game winning streak as they prepare for their next challenge in the NBA Cup group stage. Their upcoming opponent will be the Detroit Pistons, and Antetokounmpo is eager to extend the team’s run of form.

Advertisement

After facing the Pistons, the Bucks will turn their attention to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA regular season. Atlanta has already secured a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, and the team will be fully focused on the league. Following that, the Bucks will head to Boston to take on the Celtics, in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.