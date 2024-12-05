NBA News: Charles Barkley issues strong warning to the Denver Nuggets about Nikola Jokic

With an 11-8 record and sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets‘ performance this NBA season has been marked by flashes of brilliance mixed with unexpected losses that have affected their standing. While Nikola Jokic remains the team’s undeniable leader, Charles Barkley is concerned that the franchise isn’t doing enough to maximize his potential.

“I hope they make a trade. You cannot waste the Joker’s career. He is the best player in the world,” Barkley said during a TNT broadcast, urging the Nuggets to improve their roster around their star player to increase their chances of success in the near future. “You cannot waste this guy’s prime. This guy is the best player in the world,” he added.

When one of his colleagues pointed out that Denver had won the championship in 2023, Charles responded, “Yeah, but they could win again. If you’ve got a guy that great, you’ve got to win more… Get greedy!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barkley also criticized the Nuggets’ bench depth, which he identified as one of their major weaknesses. “They let two guys go off the bench (Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) who were vital to their championship run. Their bench is weaker than water,” Barkley said.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal chimed in, agreeing with Barkley’s assessment and adding, “And Jamal (Murray) needs to step up his game.” Barkley concurred before adding, “Yes, they won a championship. But they just let guys go.”

Advertisement

Charles Barkley attends the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala at Coca-Cola Roxy on September 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Jokic’s future

Charles Barkley emphasized the urgency of capitalizing on Nikola Jokic’s prime, noting that the two-time MVP still has ample time to lead the Denver Nuggets back to the top of the NBA. “He’s got another five years,” Barkley said. ”When he gets older, his game is still going to be fine because he’s not the most athletic brother in the world.”

So far in the 2024-25 season, Jokic is putting together a performance that positions him as a strong contender for his fourth NBA MVP award. He currently ranks as the third-leading scorer in the league, averaging 30.1 points per game with a remarkable 56.4% shooting from the field and 52.2% from beyond the arc. He’s also second in the league in rebounds (13.0) and assists (10.4), further demonstrating his all-around dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Nikola Jokic reveals the main reason behind Nuggets' recent struggles

The contribution of the other Denver players

In the season’s statistical rankings, Jokic’s numbers far surpass those of his teammates. To find the closest Denver player to Nikola in terms of points per game, you have to look all the way down to 53rd in the league, where Michael Porter Jr. sits with 18.7 points per game. Further back is Jamal Murray, averaging 17.7 points per game.

The disparity is even more evident in the rebounding category. While the Nuggets fare slightly better in assists—with Murray and Russell Westbrook both ranking in the top-30—it’s clear that the support around Jokic isn’t sufficient to elevate the team to a higher level. This lack of depth could jeopardize the Nuggets’ chances for a successful season.