With a month of the 2021-22 NBA season already in the books, let's take a look at the top candidates to take home the Most Valuable Player Award.

It's been a month since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season and we can already tell that it's going to be one for the ages. The Golden State Warriors are back, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling, and the rookie class has been very impressive.

Needless to say, it's still too early to know for sure what's going to happen. The playoff picture can change drastically over the next couple of months or so, and an injury can derail a team's promising season.

But judging by what we've seen thus far, we can already tell which players are going to be near the top of the MVP race for most of the year. So, let's talk about the 4 players with the most chances of taking home the award this season.

NBA MVP 2021-22: Most Likely Winners

4. Nikola Jokic

The reigning MVP is once again near the top of the ladder and for very good reasons. The Denver Nuggets continue to be a force out of the Western Conference even without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., and that's all because of Nikola Jokic.

The best passing big man in the history of the league continues to turn heads with his crafty playmaking, versatile scoring skills, and top-notch basketball IQ. He's doing plenty of heavy lifting in the offense.

Through the first month of the season, the Serbian superstar is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds (career-best), 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 1.8 three-pointers per game on 59/41/74 shooting splits.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to replicate their success from last season. The reigning champions have dealt with multiple injuries, most notably Khris Middleton's. But that hasn't stopped Giannis Antetokounmpo at all.

The Greek Freak is used to filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis and he just keeps getting better. He's improved his jump shot and is even taking three-pointers with more confidence this season.

Despite his team's slow start of the season, Giannis has been quite impressive with averages of 28.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 three-pointers per game on 51.5% from the floor.

2. Kevin Durant

Even though he's been around since 2007, it seems like Kevin Durant just never ceases to amaze. He's the greatest pure scorer in the history of the game and hasn't missed a beat with the years.

Kyrie Irving's vaccination fiasco has taken a toll on the Brooklyn Nets' chemistry and title hopes. James Harden has also struggled to adapt to the new rules, meaning that KD has been asked to do a little bit of everything to keep them afloat.

The Nets no longer look like the clear-cut favorites to win it all but Durant has been on a tear as of late. Thus far, he's averaging a whopping 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers per game on 56/42/84 shooting.

1. Stephen Curry

And once again, the only unanimous MVP in NBA history sits at the number 1 spot. Stephen Curry continues to make a statement and silence his doubters and it seems like he's just entering his prime.

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the league and it's not even close, and most of that is once again thanks to Steph, who's gone human-torch mode night in and night out. He's even playing defense!

The greatest shooter of all time is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and a career-high 5.7 three-pointers per game. He's shooting 46% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc.