NBA News: Atlanta Hawks provide update on star player Trae Young’s status

The Atlanta Hawks‘ 108-100 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup has secured them a spot in the semifinals, putting them one step closer to another title. However, the win came with a significant setback. An injury update was released on Trae Young, the team’s offensive leader, Achilles tendinitis that will problably out for today’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This loss could be particularly impactful as the Hawks will face Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the NBA’s top scorers and an MVP contender.

Trae Young‘s importance to the team was evident in the win over the Knicks, where he posted 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists. De’Andre Hunter also played a key role, contributing 24 points, capitalizing on Young’s ability to draw defenses and create opportunities.

Young’s season has been noteworthy, despite not matching his previous scoring highs. The 26-year-old is averaging 21 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 12.2 assists, continuing to lead the team in both points and assists. While he is not at his peak scoring-wise, having averaged more than 25.7 points in past seasons, he remains the Hawks’ most valuable player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which games will Trae Young miss with Atlanta Hawks?

The Hawks’ star player is currently listed on the injured list, but there is still a possibility he could see some minutes in today’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. While his participation remains uncertain, the team is hopeful that his condition will improve enough for him to contribute. However, his status for Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs is more in doubt, as his Achilles tendinitis remains a significant concern.

Advertisement

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 14, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

The recovery process for this type of injury is unpredictable and highly dependent on his ability to rest and manage the inflammation. The Hawks’ medical staff is closely monitoring his progress, and a decision on whether he will play in San Antonio will be made closer to game time, based on how well his Achilles responds to treatment and rest in the coming days.

Advertisement

see also Former Hawks guard warns rest of the NBA about Trae Young and Atlanta

Who should step up as the primary scorer in Trae Young’s absence?

Young’s absence presents an opportunity for players who might typically be overshadowed by his star power to step up. One of those players is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who often assumes a bigger role when Trae is sidelined. Although his season has not been his best in terms of scoring, averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, his playmaking and scoring ability are still evident. Bogdanovic has scored over 20 points in several games when Young has been absent, and he will need to take full advantage of this opportunity to lead the offense.

Another player primed to take advantage of this situation is Jalen Johnson, who has seen a notable improvement in his performance recently. In the previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he posted 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists. With Young also out for the upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs, Johnson has a chance to continue his rise and become one of the key contributors in the absence of the Hawks’ star guard. This is a pivotal moment for both Bogdanovic and Johnson to prove their value and potentially carry the team through this challenging stretch.

Advertisement