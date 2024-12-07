NBA News: Hawks star Trae Young gets real after game-winner shot against LeBron James’ Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks secured a thrilling overtime win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, extending their win streak to six games in a hard-fought 134-132 victory in a NBA regular season game. Trae Young was the star of the show, delivering the decisive three-pointer and putting on an incredible performance with 31 points and 20 assists, showcasing his skills as both a scorer and facilitator.

On the other side, LeBron James kept the Lakers competitive with a triple-double, scoring 39 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough to stop Atlanta’s momentum.

After the game, Young deflected attention from his heroics to praise the efforts of his teammate De’Andre Hunter. “First off, what about De’Andre Hunter? That dude’s been playing very well; he’s been leading us coming off the bench and just being ready to play these last six games,” Young said.

“We’ve all had really good moments, and sometimes some bad moments in games. You just gotta tip your hat to Dre for these last six games on how he’s been playing coming off the bench ready,” Young added. “Tonight, he did a great job from beginning to end. That last play, he’s been so hot, I was trying to get him a shot. He still made the right play.”

Trae Young #11 reacts with De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Young takes aim at officiating

Trae Young didn’t hold back when addressing the officiating, hinting at bias in favor of the Lakers. Atlanta was called for several fouls throughout the game, with Onyeka Okongwu fouling out and Jalen Johnson also dealing with foul trouble.

“Tonight, I felt like I needed to do more,” Young said. “Jalen got in foul trouble; they were calling some fouls. Sometimes, it felt like we were playing five versus eight, but we still fought through it. The fouls on us didn’t affect anybody. I just had to do more for my team tonight, and that’s what it needed and caused for us to win.”

Hunter discusses Sixth Man of the Year buzz

De’Andre Hunter has been a consistent contributor off the bench for the Hawks, earning praise from teammates like Trae Young. Against the Lakers, Hunter dropped 26 points as a reserve, sparking talk of a potential Sixth Man of the Year nomination.

“I hear it, but I’m not really worried about it, honestly,” Hunter said. “I’m just looking to play my game and help my team win. Whether I do get that award or I don’t, it doesn’t affect me in any way.”

Hawks stay hot

The win over the Lakers, mark Atlanta’s sixth victory in a row and solidifies their position as one of the hottest teams in the league. With contributions from players like Young and Hunter, the Hawks are proving to be a formidable force in the NBA’s regular season.