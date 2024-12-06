Former Hawks guard warns rest of the NBA about Trae Young and Atlanta

Veteran guard Lou Williams believes the Atlanta Hawks should not be overlooked in a season filled with high expectations and intense competition. The Hawks are currently riding a five-game win streak, showcasing their potential to compete at a high level. Even if Trae Young is not yet performing shoots at his full potential, he is leading his team assists.

Beyond Young’s leadership, the Atlanta Hawks’ young talent has been stepping up in recent weeks. This blend of youthful energy and experience could prove to be a dangerous combination for Eastern Conference contenders.

“When you talk about teams with real camaraderie and chemistry, the Atlanta Hawks are definitely one of them. They’ve figured something out,” Lou Williams shared on the Run It Back show. “They’ve found a style of basketball that works for them, and it’s showing on the court.”

With the younger players following Young’s lead, the Hawks are poised to challenge any team in the East. Young’s impact as a playmaker, consistently setting up his teammates, will undoubtedly increase their chances of making a deep playoff run this season.

Lou to the rescue: Veteran Lou Williams stepped up with a big effort as the Hawks rallied in the fourth quarter from a huge deficit.

Are Hawks a serious contender for the Championship?

The Hawks’ new dynamic game plan has allowed the team to adapt to a variety of opponents and in-game situations. While they may not be the most “talented” team in the Eastern Conference, their cohesion and on-court chemistry make them a squad that opponents must approach with caution.

While the Atlanta Hawks may not be among the favorites to contend for the championship this season, their rising potential demands attention. The team’s strong on-court performance, combined with a well-balanced mix of experience and young talent, positions them as a squad worth keeping an eye on. Additionally, Quin Snyder’s ability to mold a versatile, competitive roster should not go unnoticed by the NBA fanbase.