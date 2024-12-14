NBA News: Draymond Green gets real about controversial Warriors-Rockets ending

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Emirates Cup in a dramatic 91-90 loss to the Houston Rockets. The game ended in controversy when the Warriors were called for a foul with five seconds remaining while holding a 90-89 lead. The Rockets capitalized on the free throws, ultimately clinching the win and Warriors forward Draymond Green, reflected on the game’s controversial ending.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green shared his perspective on the crucial foul call. “Obviously I disagree with the call. When I look at the whole thing shake out, from the vantage point I had, I see GP [Gary Payton II] dive for the ball. I see Fred VanVleet dive on GP’s back. So I’m looking at it like, ‘Oh, okay,’” Green said.

“Then to see that call after what just happened with GP… and to also see two other referees come in like, ‘jump ball,’” Green continued. “I’m a little upset for the game to end on two free throws like that.”

Despite his frustration, Green acknowledged the team’s shortcomings late in the game. “But you’ve got to make the plays down the stretch. And give the Houston Rockets credit—they made the plays down the stretch, and we didn’t,” he added.

Green’s emotional reaction to the loss

Green admitted the loss to the Rockets hit him harder than most games, even comparing it to the infamous Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I have not been as hurt as I was—or am—losing that game since 2016 Game 7,” Green revealed. He also took personal responsibility for key moments he felt he could have handled better.

“I am going back. I am looking at every play like, ‘Man, if I get the stop here… If I don’t go for the pump fake there and give them two free throws, we get a stop there. Now we possibly go up 9 or 10,’” Green explained.

Curry addresses Warriors’ late-game struggles

The Warriors squandered a six-point lead in the final 90 seconds, and Stephen Curry didn’t mince words about the team’s struggles. Postgame, Curry admitted that unless the Warriors resolve these late-game collapses, mediocrity will define their season.

“It’s a team trying to figure out who we are, what works, what sets we need to be in,” Curry explained. “The pattern of scoreless kind of droughts down the stretch has to be addressed, or else we’re going to be a mediocre team. I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays.”