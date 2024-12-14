Inter Miami's Club World Cup 2025 rival, nicknamed 'Little Messi,' reveals plans for facing his idol

The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has determined the eight groups and revealed the opponents Inter Miami will face. As representatives of the host nation, Lionel Messi‘s team qualified for the tournament by winning the Supporters’ Shield and will compete in Group A alongside Porto, Al Ahly, and Palmeiras. One of Palmeiras’ young stars, nicknamed ‘Little Messi,’ has already shared his plans for when he comes face-to-face with the Argentine icon.

“When we fell into his group, I couldn’t believe I was going to face my biggest idol, someone who is a reference on and off the field for me,” Estevao said in an interview with ESPN. The 17-year-old Brazilian sensation, already making waves in his home country, is set to join Chelsea next year in a deal worth over $70 million.

“It’s going to be a special moment—not just for me, but for all Palmeiras fans and players. I think it will be very important,” he added, reflecting on the opportunity to share the pitch with Messi. He then revealed his plans: “I’m going to ask for his shirt! Who knows, maybe score a goal, win the game… but I think that’s the most important thing.”

This isn’t the first time Estevao has spoken publicly about his admiration for Lionel Messi. In a previous interview with The Guardian, following the announcement of his transfer to Chelsea, he described Messi as his ultimate role model. “I like Neymar and Cristiano, but he is my reference—for what he has done in soccer and who he is off the pitch,” he said.

“He’s someone I always look up to,” Estevao continued. “And, of course, the fact that I’m left-footed like him also works in my favor. He’s a reference for me in both my personal life and in soccer. He’s a reserved person, always with his family, and he strives to keep things simple—and that’s something I try to emulate.”

Estevao, Palmeiras player during the game between Palmeiras and Botafogo at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the match is valid for the Brazilian Championship Series A.

The “Little Messi” label

Nicknamed “Messinho” (Little Messi) for his style of play, Estevao has long drawn comparisons to the soccer legend. However, he has distanced himself from the moniker, saying it has been a mixed blessing.

“I confess that I’ve resented being called Messinho since I was a kid,” Estevao admitted in his interview with ESPN. “It started when I was ten, playing for Cruzeiro. I don’t appreciate the comparisons. For those who don’t know how to handle it, it can become a burden. At 17, I don’t have time to waste on criticism. I love soccer, and I want to enjoy it to the fullest. My goal is to be Estevao, and that’s enough for me.”

When will Messi and Estevao face off?

Inter Miami and Palmeiras are both part of Group A in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Herons will kick off the tournament on Saturday, June 14, facing Egypt’s Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The following day, Palmeiras will make their debut against Porto at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The group stage will see Inter Miami and Palmeiras swap opponents for their second matches before meeting in what promises to be a decisive clash. On Tuesday, June 23, at the Hard Rock Stadium, Estevao will finally have the opportunity to face his idol, Lionel Messi, as both teams battle for a spot in the tournament’s round of 16.