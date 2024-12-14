Bill Belichick was interested in one surprising NFL team before accepting job with UNC

Bill Belichick has become the new head coach of UNC in college football. After winning the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots, the legend is ready for a completely unexpected challenge.

Since last season, when Belichick was available but couldn’t secure any of the eight vacancies in the NFL, no one understood why the greatest of all time couldn’t find a spot in the league.

Now, prior to joining the Tar Heels, Bill Belichick asked a team if there was an opportunity to lead them in 2025. A shocking development considering his controversial past with that franchise.

What NFL team received contact from Bill Belichick?

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, Bill Belichick inquired about the New York Jets’ vacancy. Although it’s unclear how strong his interest was, it is a fact that the contact took place.

“Belichick, who quit the Jets in 2000, tormented them for two decades as the New England Patriots’ coach and recently made critical comments about owner Woody Johnson, personally reached out to inquire about the opening, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.”

“The Athletic first reported that Belichick’s camp had contacted the Jets, with the New York Post reporting that Belichick himself made the inquiry. There were no formal discussions with the Jets, who fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 7.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

However, even before the season ended, Belichick didn’t want to wait to see what options were available in the NFL and has decided to move to college football.

“A source close to Belichick expressed serious doubt about whether he had genuine interest, suggesting it might have been simply due diligence. Belichick evaluated the NFL openings, and potential openings, before accepting the University of North Carolina job, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported.”

