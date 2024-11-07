NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear statement on LeBron James' performance after Lakers’ loss to Grizzlies

Coach JJ Redick referred to the performance of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James following the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged the effort made by NBA star LeBron James in the team’s recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, noting his relentless drive and leadership on the court despite the challenging game.

The Lakers’ over-reliance on LeBron James has become a recurring issue. Despite his age, he remains the primary offensive engine of the team. However, it’s clear he needs support from his teammates to lead the Lakers to success.

Without other key players on the court, such as Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers struggled to compete against the Grizzlies, even with Ja Morant exiting due to injury in the third quarter.

Despite the loss, LeBron had an outstanding performance, scoring 39 points and keeping the team in the game. “LeBron was terrific—he’s almost 40 years old, and he played the hardest on our team,” JJ Redick said, via Mike Trudell on X.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick look on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James’ role with the Lakers

The Lakers will need to find ways to distribute the offensive load and ease the pressure on LeBron. The addition of new players or the development of young talent will be crucial for the team’s future. The Lakers’ success this season will depend on their ability to adapt to challenges and find solutions to improve their performance.

The immediate future of the Lakers in the NBA

With Davis sidelined, the Lakers will have to rely even more on LeBron and other players, such as D’Angelo Russell. Redick has made adjustments to improve the rotation, including moving Russell out of the starting lineup.

The Lakers’ goal is to avoid repeating past mistakes and secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. To achieve this, they will need a collective effort and greater contributions from all players.

