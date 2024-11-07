NBA News: Lakers decide Bronny James' final game before sending LeBron's son to G League

Bronny James is set to join the South Bay Lakers in the G League to develop his skills and gain competitive experience. However, before his transition, LeBron James’ son will have one more appearance with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

LeBron James fulfilled a personal dream by playing alongside his son in the NBA, marking a historic milestone. However, Bronny’s playing time has been limited, and his performances modest, prompting the Los Angeles Lakers to assign him to South Bay. The objective is to allow the young guard to gain valuable experience in the G League, ideally preparing him for a stronger return to the NBA.

According to journalist Shams Charania on his official X account, Bronny was assigned to South Bay on Thursday, but he will first suit up for the Lakers’ upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

JJ Redick‘s team will return to Los Angeles following a challenging five-game road stretch in which they secured only one win. Playing at home with their fans’ support, the Lakers will look to find their rhythm, and it may be an ideal opportunity for Bronny to see meaningful minutes before moving to the G League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The franchise does not intend for Bronny to remain with South Bay permanently; the plan is for him to alternate between the Lakers and the G League based on coaching decisions and developmental needs. Charania reported that the Lakers envision Bronny participating primarily in South Bay’s home games to maximize his growth and game time.

Advertisement

LeBron and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

When does South Bay’s season start?

The G League season tips off on Friday, November 8, with several games. However, the South Bay Lakers will begin their campaign on Saturday, facing the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s affiliate team, at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

Advertisement

see also NBA legend explains why Lakers should send LeBron James' son Bronny to the G League

With only a few practices with his new teammates, Bronny is expected to make his G League debut in this game, gaining critical experience and court time that has been limited with the Lakers due to the team’s depth and competitiveness.

Bronny’s NBA performance so far

Bronny James has appeared in three of the Lakers’ eight games this season. He made his debut in the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing three minutes and recording one rebound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His second opportunity came in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he scored his first two NBA points, adding two assists and a rebound in five minutes of play. Most recently, Bronny contributed to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, recording another two points. His upcoming appearance against the 76ers might offer him a final chance to improve his numbers before transitioning to the G League.