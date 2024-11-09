NBA News: Austin Reaves reveals challenge from JJ Redick before Lakers’ win against 76ers

Austin Reaves shared that head coach JJ Redick laid down a challenge for him before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76ers in their latest NBA matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, bouncing back from a tough NBA five-game road trip. After the game, shooting guard Austin Reaves revealed that JJ Redick had set a challenge for him during a film session before tipoff.

“I met with JJ before in film, and he challenged me… he showed me a couple of clips and instances where I wasn’t competing the way I should have. That’s not like me, and I want to be coached like that,” Reaves told reporters.

Reaves praised Redick’s coaching style, noting it aligns with the Lakers’ mindset. “We have a group that wants to be coached like that. So when he comes in and basically puts it on the screen, you can’t hide from it,” Reaves added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaves rose to the occasion, finishing as the Lakers’ second-leading scorer of the game with 20 points, shooting from the field on 7-of-13 and shooting from the three-point line on 6-of-10 along with six rebounds and seven assists.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his three pointer during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Harry How/Getty Images

Advertisement

Reaves’ season so far

Through the Lakers’ nine games this season, Reaves has averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His shooting splits stand at 47.1% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and 77.4% from the line, marking career-highs in points, rebounds, and steals.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Austin Reaves makes something clear about Lakers’ disappointing road trip

Redick on Reaves’ role

Since stepping into his coaching role, Redick has been vocal about his enthusiasm to work with Reaves, whom he considers a key part of the Lakers’ lineup. “He’s excellent, and I cannot wait to coach Austin,” Redick told the media via Lakers Nation.

“One of the reasons I can’t wait to coach him is because of his competitive spirit. He has a real mental toughness and competitive approach every single night.” Redick has stayed firm in his commitment to Reaves, seeing him as indispensable in the Lakers’ starting lineup.

Advertisement