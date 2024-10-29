NBA News: Lakers' Reaves reveals JJ Redick's strong reaction after loss against Suns

After their first regular-season loss to the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves shared Coach JJ Redick’s intense reaction in the locker room.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced their first setback of the 2024-25 NBA season, falling 109-105 to the Phoenix Suns. Coach JJ Redick struggled to find answers following a low 14-point second quarter, as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant dominated. After the game, Austin Reaves shared that Redick had an energic reaction in the locker room.

Reaves, who contributed 23 points, was the team’s second-highest scorer behind Anthony Davis, who had 29 points. Despite their efforts, a subpar performance from LeBron James left the Lakers unable to close out the game. The frustrating loss triggered a spirited response from Redick, as Reaves described.

“He let out a nice little F-word, which just shows how much he cares. His passion is on another level. You can tell every single second of every day that he’s locked into the betterment of our group,” Reaves admitted, as reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the post-game press conference, Redick took responsibility for the Lakers’ loss on Monday night. “ If there’s one thing to nitpick, it’s probably me ,” said to the media. “ We should never have a 14-point quarter. That’s on me ,” he added.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105.

Advertisement

This marked not only the Lakers’ first loss of the season but also Redick’s first loss as a head coach. Beyond LeBron’s 11-point, 21% shooting night, the toughest part was watching the Lakers squander their early 26-8 lead over the first six minutes of the game — arguably their best stretch on both ends so far this season.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers' coach JJ Redick makes something clear about the LeBron-Jordan GOAT debate

Durant and Booker, a challenge for Redick’s defense

In addition to the scoring struggles, the Lakers couldn’t contain the Suns’ star duo. Booker and KD put up 33 and 30 points, respectively, showcasing lethal efficiency within the arc, connecting on 17 of 29 attempts.

Advertisement

Redick addressed the challenge Booker and Durant posed in his post-game comments: “I have to go watch it, but it felt like, in some ways, we lost to Kevin Durant and Booker’s ability to make tough 2s,” the coach said.

Redick praises Reaves’ early-season performance

Reaves has been a bright spot for the Lakers and coach Redick early in the season. In his first four NBA regular-season games, he’s averaged 19.3 points, 7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals, impressing both fans and his head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the Lakers’ first game against the Suns, a 123-116 win, Redick was quick to praise Reaves’ impact: “He’s a guy who has thrust and a pace to his offensive game in half court… I knew he was a great player before I took this job. I’ve been around him since July, and every day he just keeps getting better and showing more. I knew he was good, but I didn’t realize he was this good.“