NBA News: Austin Reaves shares ambitious season plan with Lakers following win over Raptors

Austin Reaves downplayed the severity of his ankle injury and unveiled his plan for this season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA after the win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Los Angeles Lakers achieved an important victory over the Toronto Raptors, with Austin Reaves contributing 20 points and 6 assists. Despite twisting his ankle in the first quarter, the young guard continued playing without major issues.

The Lakers returned to the win column Friday night, securing their first road win of the season. Anthony Davis was, once again, the star of the night, while the team also received a valuable contribution from Reaves.

Austin Reaves admitted feeling some fear about the injury via Spectrum SportsNet: “I feel great. Would’ve felt a little better if I didn’t go 0-for-9 in the second half, but we won. So that’s all that matters. The first couple of minutes after rolling it, there was some pain, but I came back here, got a little treatment, moved around, and it felt good.”

He also made a big statement about his commitment to play every game of the NBA season with the Lakers: “Yeah, I plan on playing. I’m gonna pull a Bron and plan on playing all 82. I did it last year. Trying to do it again, plus playoffs. So yeah, I plan on playing,” Reaves said.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers flex as they warm up alongside Austin Reaves #15 and Dalton Knecht #4 ahead of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 1, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Lakers injury report: Jarred Vanderbilt’s recovery status

Meanwhile, the Lakers continue to deal with the absence of Jarred Vanderbilt, who is recovering from procedures on both feet. Although he was expected to be ready for the start of the season, his return has been delayed.

Vanderbilt’s absence has impacted the Lakers’ rotation, but the team has managed to stay competitive thanks to strong performances from other players. As the season progresses, the Lakers hope to get Vanderbilt back and have a full roster to compete for a title.

What’s next for the Lakers in the NBA?

The Lakers will face a tough test on Monday, November 4, when they play with the Detroit Pistons. It will be a matchup between two teams with rich histories of rivalry, both looking to prove their worth in the NBA.