Bronny James is eager to share the court with his father, LeBron James, for the first time in the NBA with Los Angeles Lakers. A unique experience that can further strengthen your relationship and help you grow as a player.

Bronny James has gotten off to a slow start in the Summer League, but he finally found his rhythm in the Lakers’ third game, hitting a three-pointer and contributing 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal. This performance marked his first three-pointer in the Summer Leagueand a positive step in his development as a professional player.

Despite his recent progress, Bronny James still faces criticism from some who question his talent and whether he belongs in the NBA. However, the young player is not intimidated by these negative opinions and is determined to prove himself.

What did Bronny say about playing with his dad LeBron James?

Bronny James expressed his opinion in an interview with the NBA Writter, Tomas Azarly, about playing with his father, the legendary LeBron: “It’s a big step for both of us. I feel like playing together, going to work together every day is just gonna build the relationship we already have, build that connection even stronger. I’m excited.”

LeBron James #6 of the United States reacts during after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images

Summer League isn’t a definitive indicator of a player’s future success, but Bronny James’ performance in Game 3 was a positive step in the right direction. With his father’s support and hard work, Bronny James has the potential to become a valuable player in the NBA.

All eyes on LeBron James’ son

Bronny James was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. He signed a guaranteed four-year contract with the Lakers worth nearly $8 million.

Bronny James is currently averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes per game in the Summer League. His father, LeBron James, re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year contract, so they will have the opportunity to play together many times in the NBA.