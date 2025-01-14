NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay warns Jalen Hurts' Eagles after big win over Vikings

Los Angeles Rams earned a valuable 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Head coach Sean McVay analyzed the keys to the win and left a statement for the Philadelphia Eagles, their next opponent with Jalen Hurts as their star player, to pay attention to.

The Rams returned to the divisional round of the playoffs after reaching it in 2021, the year they were crowned league champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The excitement on the McVay-led staff is palpable after the win over the Vikings.

Philadelphia defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in their Wild Card round game and will host the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in what is expected to be an intense meeting. The Los Angeles defense will have to be very aware of Hurts’ throws, although McVay is confident they can slow down the Eagles‘ offense.

McVay’s warning to Eagles

“Our defense is stepping up at the right time. We’ve been playing really good football lately. Players are at their best and at the right time,” McVay warned Hurts‘ Eagles at a press conference ahead of the playoffs meeting in Philadelphia. The Rams have won six of their last seven games and are in great shape heading into the divisional round.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean Mcvay walks on the sideline during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

McVay analyzed the keys to the win over the Vikings

“I think we had a great rush plan and I think ultimately it’s about the players bringing it to life, having a real understanding of what we were trying to get done, what was the intent. They’re not showing any of that youth that you would think as you play your 18th game in the season. I’m proud of them. They came through in a big way and they were instrumental in us being able to advance”, McVay sentenced.

Matthew Stafford sends heartfelt message to Rams

Rams fans moved to Arizona to watch their team in the playoffs after a change of venue due to the wildfires affecting California. The Los Angeles quarterback didn’t forget about them. “We felt that support from the people that came from Los Angeles, local, whoever and wherever they came from, we appreciated it big time. That support was really awesome”, Stafford said.