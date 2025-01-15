NFL News: Packers HC Matt LaFleur has an important request for Jordan Love after loss vs Eagles

With the elimination of the Green Bay Packers, expectations of seeing quarterback Jordan Love in the Super Bowl have come to an end. While dealing with injuries in recent days, the star of the Matt LaFleur-led franchise received a morale-boosting message after a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs.

The Wild Card round was the limit for the Packers with Love in his fourth season with the team. LaFleur went through several topics at the closing press conference at Lambeau Field, with the words concluding the 2024 season for Green Bay. Love was in the spotlight.

LaFleur answered what could be the next step for Love’s career after the loss to Philadelphia. “He can really demand a lot. The locker room respects him. Not only as a person, but the work he puts in. He’s a grinder. He’s one of the guys. That’s one of his best qualities. He can, when things aren’t quite right, he can voice that as well”, declared the Packers head coach.

It’s clear that LaFleur sees Love as an established group leader with authority over group decisions. The upcoming campaign will serve as another opportunity for the Packers quarterback. Love was intercepted three times against the Eagles. “The passing game had too many drops. I want to see more consistency catching the ball and more consistent footwork from Jordan Love next year,” LaFleur said, in a clear request for his quarterback thinking about 2025.

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Packers will lose key figure on coaching staff after loss to Eagles

The Packers announced on Tuesday that quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is retiring after a long coaching career with Green Bay and other teams. The 71-year-old veteran and former LaFleur staffer coached stars such as Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers during his tenure with the Packers. “He’s definitely going to be missed. I can’t say enough great things about him,” LaFleur said.

The Packers’ 2024 NFL season review

The Packers completed a solid 11-6 regular season, finishing third in the NFC North, something that earned them a berth in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The ups and downs could not give Green Bay the boost it needed to complete a better campaign, but from LaFleur’s words, the organization is already thinking about the 2025 NFL.