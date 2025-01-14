NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard drops deflating message to Anders Sorensen, teammates

The Chicago Blackhawks lost their third game in a row and continue to spiral out of control into the darkest depths of the NHL standings. Chicago’s morale is in the dust, and there is no sugarcoating it. After an embarrassing 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, star Connor Bedard issued a straightforward, vivid message to interim coach Anders Sorensen and the rest of the team.

Following a disastrous opening period, the Hawks found themselves trailing 4-1 midway through the second frame. Bedard made his presence felt by scoring a goal to cut the deficit to two. The goal carried even greater significance, as it marked his 100th NHL career point. Bedard reached this milestone in just 112 games.

However, the mood in the Windy City is far from uplifting, and Bedard’s accolade has gone almost unnoticed as the Blackhawks remain mired in a losing streak and sits dead last in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedard is the first to admit that his personal accolades mean nothing if the team cannot win on a regular basis and continues to be the league’s punching bag. After the loss against the Flames, the 19-year-old sensation made a candid and frustrated admission to Sorensen and the entire locker room.

Connor Bedard 98 of Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck during the NHL match against Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Advertisement

“It’s really frustrating,” a crestfallen Bedard confessed postgame, via The Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re competitive athletes and we take a lot of pride in our games, our group as a team and our fan base. It’s been hard. It’s been a lot of games to lose. It weighs on you. Yeah, I mean, just trying to find a way of it, trying to get better every day. But it’s hard.”

Advertisement

see also Former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane highlights key difference with Connor Bedard amid comparisons

What went wrong?

Whenever a team finds itself asking what went wrong during a game that cost them the win, it’s a sign of deeper issues with their game plan. Chicago has been fooled more than twice, and there’s really no one left to blame but the franchise itself. The Blackhawks need to take a hard look in the mirror and evaluate where they are headed.

Advertisement

After the game, Bedard revealed where the team’s problems stem from as they were ragdolled by the visiting Flames.

“A lot of whacking up the boards or guys not being where guys are expecting to be when they’re making a pass,” Bedard admitted. “So that ends up making you not have options. And that makes it tough.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at the United Center on December 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Only way is up

Though the forecast looks grim for the Blackhawks, the players know they cannot do anything but regroup and keep going. It’s very frustrating but there truly is no other way out. As the Hawks gear up for an always heated matchup with the Nashville Predators, Bedard issued a strong reminder to his teammates.

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

“We’re all in this as one, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, obviously,” Bedard stated, per The Chicago Sun-Times. “Our record shows that. No one’s powerless, whether you’re in the lineup, out of the lineup, coach [or] equipment manager. Everyone is pulling at the same rope. And that’s how we’ve got to approach it.”

Advertisement

The Hawks seem hexed, destined to languish at the bottom of the standings. The silver lining, however, is that they will secure a high draft pick. Still, fans in Chi-Town are fed up with seeing their season end in April, filled with disbelief and heartbreak.