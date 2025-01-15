Longhorns icon Colt McCoy sends strong message to Arch Manning after Ewers' decision

After the loss to the Buckeyes and the subsequent elimination from the CFP, the Texas Longhorns are starting to focus on the future, with many changes unfolding in the program led by Steve Sarkisian. Former QB Colt McCoy sent a clear message to Arch Manning about his future following Quinn Ewers‘ decision.

Ewers, who served as the team’s starting QB for the past two seasons, has finally declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, which paves the way for Manning to become the next leader of the team in the upcoming season.

Colt McCoy spent his NCAAF career at Texas before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2010. His experience in the program led him to offer valuable advice to Manning on how he should approach his future from here on out: “You’re Arch, and you’re going into this offseason, how do you attack it? How do you prepare? What do you do?,” McCoy said on a podcast appearance for Underdog Fantasy.

“I think there’s so much value in him being in the program over the last two years and getting to see a guy like Quinn Ewers on a day-to-day basis. You know, what’s his schedule? What’s he studying on Tuesdays? What’s he looking at on Wednesdays? How’s he taking care of his body? All those things. I think that that those lessons and hours spent in the building will play a big role for Arch as he moves forward to be the starter,“ he also added.

Quarterback Colt McCoy #12 of the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas.

“This offseason, this is a time for him to attack, to work on some of the things that he knows he needs to work on some. He played three games. What were some things that I wasn’t good at? What were some things that I was good at? How can I get better? How can I have a great spring leading this football team knowing that we’ve been in the College Football Playoffs twice.

“Quinn Ewers turned this thing around for this program. Played really, really good. For Arch, there’s a great opportunity that he’s walking into. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Go out there and be you,” McCoy finally concluded.

Quinn Ewers’ final decision

After concluding his participation in this season of the NCAAF, Quinn Ewers made his final decision about his future with the Longhorns.

According to College Football insider Pete Thamel, the quarterback has decided to put an end to his time with the Texas Longhorns and has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL draft, his agent Ron Slavin told ESPN. The decision ends a career at Texas that saw him go 21-5 as a starter the last two years revive and lead the Longhorns to the school’s only two CFP appearances.”