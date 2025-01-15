Is Stephen Curry leaving the Warriors? Coach Steve Kerr weighs in with a decisive answer

The Golden State Warriors have faced a turbulent 2024-25 season, with inconsistent performances making it difficult to string together wins. Amidst these struggles, some have raised the possibility that Stephen Curry, in the twilight of his NBA career, might consider leaving to pursue new goals. Steve Kerr addressed this rumors and provided an honest answer.

“I don’t think so,” Kerr said in an interview with Willard & Dibs, when asked about the potential for Curry’s departure. “I just think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that’s really meaningful for him. He has no intention.”

Curry, who was drafted by the Warriors in 2009 as the 7th overall pick, has spent his entire NBA career in Golden State. Under Kerr’s leadership, the duo has led the Warriors to four championships in the past decade, solidifying their place in NBA history.

“I don’t think our fans have to ever worry about that,” Kerr continued. “He’s just an incredible performer and we’re all lucky to watch him play. Hopefully, that’s something that goes on for another few years, it sure looks like it.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) courtside during a break in the first half

Curry’s loyalty to Golden State

Steve Kerr emphasized the depth of Curry’s commitment to the Warriors, describing the point guard’s self-awareness as “incredible.” “It’s so meaningful for him to be a Warrior,” the coach said. “Steph is special in so many ways.”

Despite the team’s recent struggles, Curry’s demeanor has remained calm and composed. “That’s what makes him unique and different,” Kerr explained. “That’s why he’s not asking the organization to trade everything to go get him help.” In fact, Curry himself recently delivered a strong message to Warriors front office, discouraging desperate trades.

Warriors’ road ahead

With a 19-20 record and ranked 12th in the Western Conference, the Warriors are clearly off track for the 2024-25 season. However, Kerr remains patient with the front office’s approach to team improvements, expressing confidence in their decision-making.

see also Draymond Green and Stephen Curry stand firm on Warriors’ future amid trades speculation

“I have 100% faith in our organization to do whatever the right thing is and sometimes the right thing is to not do anything. It depends on what you’re going to do, and what that means,” Kerr said. He also praised general manager Mike Dunleavy, reinforcing his trust in the organization’s leadership. “Mike is so good at his job. I feel in great hands with him and the whole organization. And they’re looking at everything.”

