Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers failed once again in their attempt to win the Super Bowl. Now, one of the most important franchises in the NFL has gone over 15 seasons without a championship.

Additionally, the Steelers’ last playoff victory was in January 2017, and after their elimination against the Baltimore Ravens, the team is now on a six- game losing streak in the postseason. The worst in their history.

Now, the time has come to conduct a new analysis to determine what Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Art Rooney II need to do to become contenders again. There are many questions on the table, including the future of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Did the Steelers get rid of Mike Tomlin?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep Mike Tomlin as their leader for the 2025 season. However, Jon Gruden, a Super Bowl-winning coach, has pointed out the first issue that needs to be addressed to contend for the title. It all happened in The Shred Line.

“Let me tell you something. We used to have this thing called the ‘First 15’. It’s the first fifteen plays of the game. I learned this from Bill Walsh way back in the day. You try to get off to a good start. ‘Hey, let’s get a lead. Let’s make a few first downs. Let’s get some momentum going.’ Do you know that in the five Pittsburgh playoff games, the last five times, they’ve lost all five, they’ve been outscored 63-0 in the first quarter.”

“They just can’t get started. They fall behind and then they start losing confidence. They lose control of the game. Something has to change at the beginning of the game. The pregame meal, the pregame speech or the plays they run. They just can’t come out of he locker room and jump on anybody. It’s killing them.”