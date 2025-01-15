Oleksandr Usyk, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation, has clearly defined his next goal: to regain the undisputed world heavyweight title. The undefeated Ukrainian, who claimed Olympic gold in 2012, has dominated both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. After unifying the titles in both weight classes, Usyk faced Tyson Fury in two epic battles, emerging victorious in both.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Frank Warren revealed Usyk’s next move: “Oleksandr told me at the weekend that he will fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker to try to become undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.”

Winning the undisputed heavyweight title twice would be a historic achievement in the world of boxing. Oleksandr Usyk’s exceptional style, combined with his refined technique, has made him one of the sport’s most respected figures. He has demonstrated time and again that he is capable of overcoming the best fighters in the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Usyk: A legacy in the making

Usyk’s dominance in two different weight divisions, his graceful fighting style, and his charismatic personality have earned him admiration from fans worldwide. The Ukrainian’s legacy is already secure, but the chance to unify the heavyweight titles again would solidify his place in boxing history.

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Usyk’s path to undisputed glory

To achieve this goal, Usyk must wait for the outcome of the fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker, scheduled for February 22. The winner will become the mandatory challenger for Usyk’s title, making the fight a pivotal moment in Usyk’s quest for undisputed glory.

Advertisement

see also David Benavidez stuns fans with shocking admission about facing Oleksandr Usyk

The anticipation surrounding Usyk’s potential return to undisputed heavyweight champion status has generated significant excitement among boxing fans. With his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Usyk is ready to write the next chapter in his remarkable career.