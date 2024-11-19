NBA News: Donovan Mitchell sends clear message about Cavaliers’ historic undefeated record

The Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying one of the best NBA starts in franchise history, and Donovan Mitchell delivered a strong message about the team’s impressive streak.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA, boasting a stunning 15-0 record. While this start positions them as early favorites for a deep playoff run, Donovan Mitchell is urging caution, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded amid the success.

If the Cavaliers can defeat the Boston Celtics tonight, they’ll extend their streak to 16 games, securing the second-longest undefeated start to an NBA season, only behind of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who started that campaign with a remarkable 24-0 record.

Despite the historic implications, Mitchell is keeping his focus on long-term goals. “This is great,” Mitchell said on The Pivot podcast. “It has been a historic start, but, like, this s— doesn’t matter right now. We’re building good habits, and I think that’s the best part, but at the end of the day, what matters is what we do after All-Star Break.”

Mitchell’s words carry weight, especially when reflecting on the fate of those 2015-16 Warriors. While they set a regular-season record of 73-9, they ultimately fell to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Darius Garland #10 Jarrett Allen #31 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate with a frog mascot after defeating the Chicago Bulls during of the Emirates NBA Cup game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Mitchell reflects on team growth

Mitchell also addressed how the team has overcome challenges compared to last season, where injuries hampered their progress. “We had adversity last year,” Mitchell said. “I was out for about 15 games, DG [Darius Garland] was out for 20 games, and Evan [Mobley] was out for 20 games, as we’ve shown who we are. And I have no doubt when adversity hits, we’re going to get closer.”

He credited head coach Kenny Atkinson for creating a culture centered on team basketball. “Coach Atkinson has been phenomenal with his message of continuing to play with pace, selfless play, and team basketball,” Mitchell added.

Evan Mobley prepares for Celtics test

The Cavaliers face their toughest challenge yet, taking on the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics. Evan Mobley views the matchup as an opportunity to measure their progress and prove their status as contenders.

“We’ve always wanted to test ourselves against the best,” Mobley said after the team’s 15th win. “It’s about seeing where we stand in the league, and day after tomorrow, we’ll have an excellent test.”