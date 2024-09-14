NBA News: Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell's teammate signs big contract extension

Donovan Mitchell's teammate has agreed a major contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is out of free agent status.

Donovan Mitchell will be looking to continue his starring role in the 2024-25 NBA season, and was given some peace of mind when one of his key Cleveland Cavaliers wingmen agreed to a contract extension.

The crucial announcement for the Cavs is that Isaac Okoro has agreed to a three-year, $38 million extension. The 23-year-old was the last restricted free agent left on the market. He had come to Cleveland in 2020 as the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft.

The good news for the Cavs and Mitchell is that Okoro will join training camp to be in top shape for the 2024-25 NBA debut. It’s also one of the franchise’s blockbuster trades in what has been a very productive summer.

Last season, Okoro played in 69 games and made 42 starts, averaging 9.4 points and a 39.1 percent shooting rate from the three-point line, a career-high for the forward who has proven to be an important piece as a back-up.

Cavaliers’ successful summer negotiations

Cleveland secured a competitive team for the upcoming NBA season. First, the Cavaliers signed superstar point guard Donovan Mitchell to a massive three-year, $150 million contract extension this summer.

Second, the Cavs locked up star forward Evan Mobley to a five-year deal worth a reported $224 million. Mobley was followed by the signing of Jarrett Allen (three years, $91 million).

Okoro’s arrival has been coupled with a change of head coach, with Kenny Atkinson replacing J.B. Bickerstaff.

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers debut in the 2024-25 NBA?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will make their 2024-25 NBA debut when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, October 23 at Scotiabank Arena. Donovan Mitchell’s Cavs will be aiming to advance to the second round of the playoffs, something they have failed to do in six seasons.