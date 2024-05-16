With Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers still in question, the Los Angeles Lakers and an Eastern Conference teams have some offers ready to get him, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ season is finally over, and as such, it’s officially Donovan Mitchell rumors time. Once again, the young star will be tied with half of the teams in the NBA, and for very good reason.

Mitchell pulled the brakes on talks about a contract extension, and he’s never committed to staying in Ohio. There have been multiple rumors about the New York Knicks trying to get him, dating back to the past couple of years.

Now, after watching his team struggle in the playoffs again, Mitchell has a big decision ahead of him. And while he’s never openly requested a trade in his career, he may have made up his mind already, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

The Cavs Have A Decision To Make

“I think the most interesting thing that could happen here is that Donovan, again, Donovan never indicated that he ever wanted to be traded from Utah, but the Jazz knew he was probably unlikely to stay. I don’t think that Donovan will ever say, I don’t want to be in Cleveland,“ Windhorst said on Get Up.

Donovan Mitchell

If this sounds familiar to Cavs fans, that’s because it is. This team has already gone through the same thing with LeBron James twice, so they might not want to watch history repeat itself.

“So the question is, for an organization and an ownership who have lost players like LeBron, if Donovan just simply says, I love it here, and I’m not going to extend, what do they say no way we got to take action and that is a huge potential question coming for June and July,“ he added.

Lakers, Nets Want To Trade For Mitchell

The renowned insider later claimed that there are multiple teams who have already put their offers together, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets:

“I’m trying to walk the line because I don’t want anybody to freak out in my hometown of Cleveland, but there are a number of teams that have their offers ready. The Lakers, they’re ready. Of course. Absolutely. Certainly across the river there in Brooklyn,” Windhorst said.

Whether the Cavs will come to terms with the fact that Mitchell is likely on his way out remains to be seen. Fortunately for them, they could get a huge haul in return if they decide to go that way.