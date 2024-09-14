NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving surprisingly reacts to Celtics' Jayson Tatum's Finals prediction

Kyrie Irving made a subtle but noticeable move in response to the prediction of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who said that in the 2024-25 season his team will once again face Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Defending NBA champion with the Celtics Tatum said his prediction in the prime time of his visit to the famous The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, so it is understandable that millions of people echoed his statement, including Irving, a Dallas Mavericks star he has faced in the Finals in the 2023-24 season.

Irving’s surprise reaction was to change his Instagram profile picture, where he included an image of himself in the Finals against the Celtics. By the immediacy of his action to Tatum’s statements, it could be understood that the avatar change is in response to the Boston small forward’s prediction.

The Celtics had defeated the Mavericks 4-1 in last season’s NBA Finals, but Tatum isn’t forgetting that definition and is thinking about a rematch. Apparently, Irving can’t let go of that memory either and has his eyes wide open to the possibility of reaching the top of the NBA again.

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Irving’s history in the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving played for the Boston Celtics between 2017 and 2019, when he declined to extend his contract and moved on to Brooklyn Nets. Kai’s history with the green franchise doesn’t end there. In the 2021 playoffs he starred in a somewhat contentious series when the Nets eliminated the Celtics.

When will the Dallas Mavericks debut in the 2024-25 NBA?

The Mavs will begin the new season with renewed expectations, with Kyrie Irving joining the preseason tournament. Dallas signed five-time All-Star point guard Klay Thompson to a three-year, $50 million contract.

The Mavericks’ first game of the 2024-25 NBA season will be Thursday, October 24, against the San Antonio Spurs.