Cleveland Cavaliers secure key veteran center in surprising contract deal

The veteran center returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing his experience and leadership to the team. Find out why the Cavs have placed their trust in him once again!

Tristan Thompson #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a basket by Craig Porter #9 against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tristan Thompson #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a basket by Craig Porter #9 against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Alexander Rosquez

33-year-old veteran Tristan Thompson, a free-agent center, has agreed to a deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Thompson was suspended for 25 games from January to March for a violation related to SPED (steroids and performance-enhancing drugs). Despite the suspension, Thompson averaged 8.7 minutes per game in 10 postseason substitute appearances.

Thompson, selected fourth overall in the 2011 draft, spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Cavaliers. Between 2020 and 2023, he played for the Celtics, Kings, Pacers, Bulls, and Lakers. Last season, he returned to Cleveland, signing a one-year contract with the team and playing 49 games in the 2023-24 season.

“Free agent C Tristan Thompson is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Thompson has played 10 of his 13 seasons with the Cavs. President Koby Altman and Klutch CEO Rich Paul are finishing up an agreement,” Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on “X” (formerly Twitter).

Tristan Thompson #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers challenge for the ball during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Tristan Thompson #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers challenge for the ball during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A different role for Thompson in the Cavs

In the past, Thompson was a mainstay in the Cavs’ starting five and stood out as one of the best rebounders in the league. However, his role was more limited last season. He averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just 11.2 minutes per game during the regular season.

Thompson: Leadership and experience ahead

While Thompson is no longer a player with a significant impact on the court, Wojnarowski notes that the Cavaliers value his leadership. Last month, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com suggested the team was looking for a “veteran who can play and can be a leader in the locker room,” as Thompson was last season.

It appears the Cavs have once again trusted Thompson for that role. However, it is not yet clear if his new contract will be fully guaranteed. In any case, it is likely that it will be a deal for the minimum salary.

With the addition of Thompson, Cleveland currently has 12 players on standard contracts. This number does not include Isaac Okoro, who is still in restricted free agency.

