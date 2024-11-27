NBA News: Charles Barkley gets brutally honest on LeBron James' performance with the Lakers

Just days ago, LeBron James made the decision to step away from social media, citing the constant barrage of criticism and hate from online users. What was initially meant to be a break from the negativity has now spilled over into TV shows. After the Los Angeles Lakers‘ loss to the Phoenix Suns on NBA Tuesday night, Charles Barkley weighed in on LeBron’s performance, offering some blunt remarks.

While the defeat to the Suns drops the Lakers‘ record to 10-7, it’s not just the win-loss tally that has fans concerned. The loss marks the Lakers’ third straight, and the team’s performance has raised more questions than answers. Players who had been in strong form, including LeBron and rookie Dalton Knecht, were noticeably absent in Phoenix.

On the postgame show Inside the NBA, Barkley, known for his candid opinions, made a remark about LeBron’s lackluster performance: “Is it my fault that LeBron’s a bum?” He was jokingly referencing his own losing parlay bet, which was impacted by James’ subpar outing.

Despite the lighthearted tone, Barkley didn’t ignore the numbers. LeBron, who typically leads the charge for the Lakers, finished the game with just 18 points in the Lakers’ 100-127 loss. While he did contribute 10 assists and grabbed 8 rebounds, his performance, coupled with a lack of scoring from his teammates, has raised concerns among fans.

Lakers’ struggles continue after loss to Magic

Since their narrow loss to the Orlando Magic, the Lakers have struggled to find their rhythm. Even with strong individual performances from LeBron, Anthony Davis, and De’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ shooting woes have been evident. The team’s offensive struggles were on full display in their last two games, where they failed to convert more than 50% of their field goals and three-pointers.

JJ Redick, who has been helping the Lakers improve their offensive system, has his work cut out for him. The team’s lack of shooting efficiency, coupled with struggles on the glass, has put more pressure on their defense.

In their past three games, the Lakers have averaged fewer than 40 rebounds per game and have committed fewer than 20 turnovers. As a result, their offensive output has been reduced, with players like Knecht seeing a decrease in involvement. In fact, Knecht has finished both of the last two games with single-digit point totals.

JJ Redick reflects on Lakers’ performance

Following the loss to Phoenix, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed the media and delivered a message to his players. After losing their third consecutive game, Redick acknowledged that changes need to be made.

Redick pointed to a lack of personnel as a key reason for the team’s struggles. “Some of it is personnel-based,” Redick explained. “We don’t have a lot of guys who can pick up full court.”

Redick also offered his take on the Lakers’ energy levels, particularly following their blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. While the Lakers were outplayed by Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets, Redick emphasized that his players were still fighting: “Our guys kept playing. It was a tough night, but they didn’t quit.”