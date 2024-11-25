NBA News: Legend Charles Barkley blasts Lakers’ G League strategy involving Bronny James

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley criticized the Los Angeles Lakers' approach to Bronny James’ development in the G League, calling it a flawed strategy.

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines with their decision to assign Bronny James to the South Bay Lakers in the G League, allowing him to play only home games. Recently, Hall of Fame forward and NBA analyst Charles Barkley expressed strong disapproval of this approach.

While the G League is widely regarded as the ideal place for Bronny to refine his skills and grow into a professional, Barkley was particularly critical of the restricted game schedule, labeling the decision as “stupid” during his appearance on The Better Angle.

“The kid is not ready to play in the NBA. He should be in the G League so he can play basketball,” Barkley said. “And also, this thing where he’s only gonna play home games. It’s stupid; it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team. Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip and have a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you probably feel like you gotta play him.”

“I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors,” Barkley continued. “They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him [too], in my opinion.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Former NBA champions weigh in on Bronny’s role

Bronny James’ situation has sparked a broader discussion among NBA legends. Former league champions Magic Johnson and Avery Johnson have also chimed in on the topic.

“This young man probably needs a year or two in the G League to develop his game and see if he can ever become a rotation player or even better in the NBA,” Avery Johnson stated.

Magic Johnson, however, offered a more optimistic outlook, praising Bronny’s potential. “Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player! He’s shown he has a few things you simply can’t teach—high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender,” Johnson said.

Bronny James’ NBA and G League numbers

Bronny James’ statistics reflect his limited playing opportunities. In six NBA appearances with the Lakers, he’s averaging just 0.7 points per game in 2.3 minutes of action.

Surprisingly, his G League performances have also been underwhelming, as he’s averaging 5 points and 3 assists in 28.5 minutes across two games with the South Bay Lakers. These numbers highlight the challenges Bronny faces in transitioning to professional-level basketball.