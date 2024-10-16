NBA News: Chicago Bulls icon makes controversial claim about Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's legacy in the NBA is so significant that it continues to be a topic of conversation today. An icon of the Chicago Bulls has shared a controversial opinion about His Airness.

The figure of Michael Jordan remains a recurring topic of debate among NBA fans. Several years have passed since his retirement, yet he continues to spark controversy about his legacy in the sport. Recently, a former Chicago icon made his stance clear on what might have happened if MJ hadn’t played for the Bulls.

The player in question is none other than Derrick Rose, who, in a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague, revealed his views on what Jordan meant to the franchise in the Windy City.

“I’ve got to talk for Chicago because a lot of people, when they talk about Chicago, they always mention like the bad (expletive), so I’ve got to mix it up. MJ wouldn’t be MJ if he played anywhere else but Chicago for his pro career,” Rose said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He would’ve been a great player anywhere else, but in Chicago, he became the black cat; he became MJ in Chicago. Just off the strength of the culture that’s in Chicago, and there’s culture everywhere. The basketball culture is just strong. The expectations of, like, alright, what are you going to do?” the 2011 NBA MVP added.

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Rose finally concluded his stance: “I guarantee you he had people in his corner like you just went on vacation. They ain’t going to let you win three more,” Rose added. “I bet you can’t. You already won one. I bet you can’t win another.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: LeBron James makes something clear about Bronny's ability to handle external pressure

The repercussions of Rose’s statements

Rose’s comments about Jordan’s career in Chicago Bulls quickly reverberated throughout the NBA. Among those who disagreed were none other than Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, who expressed a different opinion than Derrick’s.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Run It Back,” Williams stated: “I feel that MJ was gonna be MJ whether he was a Portland Trailblazer or a Cleveland Cavalier,”

Chandler Parsons joined Williams in agreement, echoing the sentiments expressed by the former Clippers player: “Chicago is just a traditional franchise, but I’m with Lou,” Parsons said. “MJ is MJ and LeBron is LeBron. Michael Jordan is going to be one of the greatest no matter who drafted him.”

Advertisement