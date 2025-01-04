Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Brighton receive Arsenal in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesGabriel Jesus of Arsenal

By Leonardo Herrera

Brighton will host Arsenal in a key Matchday 20 fixture of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. USA fans can catch all the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Below is a breakdown of the kickoff times and where to watch the match.

[Watch Brighton vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Arsenal wrapped up 2024 with three straight wins, pushing them to 39 points and securing second place in the Premier League standings, though they remain six points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Despite the gap, the Gunners are determined to keep their title challenge alive.

To stay in the race, they’ll need to maintain their winning streak, with Brighton standing in their way next. Brighton, fresh off a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, are also eager for a victory to strengthen their push for a spot in the international cup competitions.

When will the Brighton vs Arsenal match be played?

Brighton will take on Arsenal this Saturday, January 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Lewis Dunk of Brighton – Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Brighton vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Brighton and Arsenal the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: NBC, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Better Collective Logo