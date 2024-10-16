NBA News: LeBron James makes something clear about Bronny's ability to handle external pressure

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has given a clear response about the pressure his son Bronny might face playing alongside him in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, are capturing everyone’s attention even before the NBA season begins. The first father-son duo in the NBA has generated great anticipation and significant media interest.

This unique situation may also present new challenges for Bronny, who, at 20 years old, will face significant pressure and constant scrutiny, requiring him to prove his worth and adapt to the demands of the NBA.

In a recent practice, LeBron James was asked how Bronny would handle the media pressure. He responded clearly, emphasizing that Bronny is an adult who can speak for himself and face any challenges that come his way.

“You got to ask him,” LeBron said. “That’s a grown man. Ask him how he’s handling it. And then we go from there. But he’s a grown man. He’s a professional. He can handle all this pressure himself. But we know why — good or bad why — the attention is here.”

LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bronny’s focus on development with the Lakers

The Lakers are committed to developing young talent, including Bronny James. With the arrival of JJ Redick as coach, the team aims to create an environment conducive to the growth and development of young players.

Bronny James is expected to spend much of the season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, allowing him to gain experience and refine his game. The primary focus should remain on Bronny’s development as a player, beyond the media attention he may attract.