NBA

NBA News: LeBron James makes something clear about Bronny's ability to handle external pressure

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has given a clear response about the pressure his son Bronny might face playing alongside him in the NBA.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, are capturing everyone’s attention even before the NBA season begins. The first father-son duo in the NBA has generated great anticipation and significant media interest.

This unique situation may also present new challenges for Bronny, who, at 20 years old, will face significant pressure and constant scrutiny, requiring him to prove his worth and adapt to the demands of the NBA.

In a recent practice, LeBron James was asked how Bronny would handle the media pressure. He responded clearly, emphasizing that Bronny is an adult who can speak for himself and face any challenges that come his way.

“You got to ask him,” LeBron said. That’s a grown man. Ask him how he’s handling it. And then we go from there. But he’s a grown man. He’s a professional. He can handle all this pressure himself. But we know why — good or bad why — the attention is here.”

LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bronny’s focus on development with the Lakers

The Lakers are committed to developing young talent, including Bronny James. With the arrival of JJ Redick as coach, the team aims to create an environment conducive to the growth and development of young players.

Bronny James is expected to spend much of the season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, allowing him to gain experience and refine his game. The primary focus should remain on Bronny’s development as a player, beyond the media attention he may attract.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

