NBA News: Derrick Rose opens up on the honor he prefers the Chicago Bulls not bestow upon him

For eight years, Derrick Rose captivated Chicago Bulls and NBA fans with his extraordinary talent. He led the team to a resurgence following the iconic 1990s era, re-energizing the franchise and providing excitement for a new generation. Now, as he enjoys life after basketball, Rose is set to receive a tribute from the Bulls, but he has firmly stated what he doesn’t want.

In an interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania, Rose was asked about the possibility of a statue being erected in his honor at the United Center. His response was straightforward: “The statue… With the way people are creating the statues, no,” Rose quipped, causing the reporter to laugh. “I do not want no statue. No statue.”

Rose then turned to the camera, sending a clear message to the Bulls’ leadership. “Jerry, no statues, man. Please, Michael, no statue.” This was directed at Jerry Reinsdorf, the Bulls’ owner, and Michael Reinsdorf, the team’s president.

It’s easy to understand Rose’s reluctance. His comments seem to reference the recent unveiling of Dwyane Wade’s statue in Miami. The tribute sparked social media jokes about the statue’s resemblance to the Heat legend, and it’s likely that Rose wants to avoid any similar outcomes.

Dwyane Wade’s statue, the first in Miami Heat history, outside of the Kaseya Center.

The tribute Rose actually wants

After the humorous exchange, Derrick Rose became more serious and spoke candidly about the tribute he would truly appreciate from the Bulls. “The jersey thing, my jersey being retired, I would love that,” he said. “That would be my way of getting close to the Top 75, and I’m only saying that because it relates to the MVP. It’s only a handful, a small group that got that trophy back there.”

The Bulls will retire Rose’s jersey

Rose’s wish will soon be granted. On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls will host the New York Knicks at the United Center, marking “Derrick Rose Night.” The evening will feature a series of tributes to the former guard, including both teams wearing warm-up shirts honoring Rose and displaying memorabilia from his illustrious career.

In addition, the Bulls announced through CEO Michael Reinsdorf that Rose’s jersey will be retired during the 2025-26 NBA season, making him the fifth player in franchise history to receive this honor.

Which jerseys are retired by the Chicago Bulls?

When Rose’s No. 1 is raised to the rafters, he will join an elite group of Bulls legends. Jerry Sloan’s No. 4, Bob Love’s No. 10, Michael Jordan’s No. 23, and Scottie Pippen’s No. 33 have all been retired. Now, Derrick will be forever remembered alongside these iconic figures.

