Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year after an impressive season. Despite multiple injuries, the legendary head coach kept his team as a contender.

The Chiefs had to face the loss of notable names like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu. As has become customary, the solution was to find standout players through the draft or via trade, such as Xavier Worthy or DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, just before the start of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could regain one of their biggest stars. If confirmed, the defending champions could receive a massive boost that would strike fear into the rest of the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is injured on the Chiefs right now?

Andy Reid confirmed that Jaylen Watson would be ready to return with the Kansas City Chiefs when the playoffs begin. This news is crucial as they’ll have available one of the best cornerbacks in football. “He’s really done well coming back. He is moving around pretty good from what I saw.”

As a result of this improvement, the Chiefs are officially designating Watson to return from injured reserve, and all signs point to him being recovered for the final push of the season. It’s important to remember that the star suffered a broken fibula in October.

Advertisement