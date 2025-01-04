Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs will get one of their biggest stars back for playoffs and Super Bowl run

Just in time for the playoffs, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to welcome back one of their key players. This major boost could be the spark they need for another shot at the Super Bowl

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year after an impressive season. Despite multiple injuries, the legendary head coach kept his team as a contender.

The Chiefs had to face the loss of notable names like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu. As has become customary, the solution was to find standout players through the draft or via trade, such as Xavier Worthy or DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, just before the start of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could regain one of their biggest stars. If confirmed, the defending champions could receive a massive boost that would strike fear into the rest of the NFL.

Advertisement

Who is injured on the Chiefs right now?

Andy Reid confirmed that Jaylen Watson would be ready to return with the Kansas City Chiefs when the playoffs begin. This news is crucial as they’ll have available one of the best cornerbacks in football. “He’s really done well coming back. He is moving around pretty good from what I saw.”

As a result of this improvement, the Chiefs are officially designating Watson to return from injured reserve, and all signs point to him being recovered for the final push of the season. It’s important to remember that the star suffered a broken fibula in October.

Advertisement
NFL News: Carson Wentz sends clear message to Chiefs about losing on purpose against Broncos to eliminate Bengals

see also

NFL News: Carson Wentz sends clear message to Chiefs about losing on purpose against Broncos to eliminate Bengals

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Former Super Bowl Champion with Patriots Bill Belichick, makes bold confession about Ex-Giants Eli Manning
NFL

Former Super Bowl Champion with Patriots Bill Belichick, makes bold confession about Ex-Giants Eli Manning

NBA News: Former teammate expressed disappointment over Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat's trade drama
NBA

NBA News: Former teammate expressed disappointment over Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat's trade drama

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Better Collective Logo