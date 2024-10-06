NBA News: Clippers separate veteran star from Kawhi Leonard, James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers are separaing a veteran star from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Clippers have made a significant decision regarding the future of veteran forward star, who was expected to play a key role alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard this season. After 13 years in the NBA, fans have come to appreciate his hard work and dedication.

With the 2024-25 NBA season set to begin at the end of October, the Clippers held discussions with PJ Tucker to determine his future. The team has now announced that Tucker will not be part of the team for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being. P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish,” an official statement from the Clippers read. “We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

PJ Tucker’s time with the Clippers

In his lone season with Leonard and Harden on the Clippers, Tucker appeared in just 7 out of 28 games as a starter. During those games, he shot 36.7% from beyond the arc, made 100% of his free throws, and averaged 1.6 points per game.

P.J. Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Tucker’s NBA career has been marked by consistent contributions across seven teams, appearing in 883 regular-season games. He holds a career 36.6% three-point shooting percentage and has made 75% of his free throws.

With an uncertain future ahead, Tucker now awaits further clarity from the Clippers or the opportunity to join another team.