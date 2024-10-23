Trending topics:
NBA News: Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy sets huge goals for this season

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy aims for a championship and Sixth Man of the Year as he signs a three-year contract extension.

Jaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Malachi Flynn #14 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
By Kelvin Loyola

This week, the Dallas Mavericks announced a three-year, $18 million contract extension for reserve guard Jaden Hardy, which includes a team option for the final year. Initially entering the last season of his rookie contract, Hardy’s extension signifies the team’s commitment to his development and potential impact in the coming years.

At a recent practice, Hardy expressed gratitude for the extension while emphasizing that it wouldn’t define his journey. “I’m super grateful for this opportunity,” he stated. “My main focus is winning a championship this year, but also my goal is to win Sixth Man of the Year.”

At only 22, Jaden Hardy appears to be a strong contributor to the Mavericks, averaging 7.9 points per game over 121 games in two seasons. As a player for the future, the team has secured him for three full years.

Where does Jaden Hardy get his inspiration?

To become the Sixth Man for the Mavericks, Hardy cited the Detroit Pistons teams he admired growing up. “Growing up, I used to watch a lot of the Detroit Pistons because I’m from the Detroit area,” Hardy said. “Watching those teams, they had heart, grit… Going out there, playing hard every night, so I feel like that’s something that’s with me. Every time I step on the floor, I try to play as hard as I can, give it all I got and live with the results.”

Jaden Hardy’s NBA Career So Far

Hardy was selected 37th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on draft night. He made his Summer League debut on July 7, 2022, scoring 28 points against the Chicago Bulls.

On February 6, 2023, he achieved a career-high of 29 points in a victory over the Utah Jazz. He also made his first NBA start on March 11, tallying 22 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hardy helped the Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals, where they were defeated by the Boston Celtics in five games.

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing.

