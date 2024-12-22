NFL News: Jalen Hurts ruled out as another Eagles player under concussion evaluation vs Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles received devastating news during their matchup against the Washington Commanders as quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of the game following a hard hit to the head. Hurts was taken to the locker room for concussion evaluation, and the decision was made to keep him sidelined.

Hurts wasn’t the only Eagles player undergoing concussion protocol. Running back Will Shipley was also being evaluated for a potential head injury around the same time Hurts left for the locker room.

At the time of his exit, Jalen Hurts had attempted just five passes, completing only one for a total of 11 passing yards. His brief appearance came against a relentless Commanders defense still fighting for a postseason spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenny Pickett entered the game to replace Jalen Hurts and quickly took charge, scoring a touchdown but also throwing a painful interception. This marked Pickett’s fourth appearance for the Eagles and his first touchdown pass since joining the franchise.

Advertisement

Are the Eagles Already in the Playoffs?

Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a playoff berth as leaders of the NFC East. However, their path to securing the top seed remains uncertain, with the Detroit Lions currently holding the advantage. Following this matchup against the Commanders, the Eagles will face additional challenges that could determine their postseason position.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts' net worth: How rich is the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback?

What Are the Eagles’ Options if Jalen Hurts Is Unable to Play?

Kenny Pickett is currently the backup quarterback. If the former Steelers QB is also unable to continue, the Eagles’ next option is rookie Tanner McKee, who was drafted in 2023 out of Stanford.