Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jalen Hurts ruled out as another Eagles player under concussion evaluation vs Commanders

At the time of his exit, Jalen Hurts had attempted just five passes, completing only one for a total of 11 passing yards. His brief appearance came against a relentless Commanders defense still fighting for a postseason spot.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks into the stands before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 29, 2024.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswirePhiladelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks into the stands before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 29, 2024.

By Richard Tovar

The Philadelphia Eagles received devastating news during their matchup against the Washington Commanders as quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of the game following a hard hit to the head. Hurts was taken to the locker room for concussion evaluation, and the decision was made to keep him sidelined.

Hurts wasn’t the only Eagles player undergoing concussion protocol. Running back Will Shipley was also being evaluated for a potential head injury around the same time Hurts left for the locker room.

At the time of his exit, Jalen Hurts had attempted just five passes, completing only one for a total of 11 passing yards. His brief appearance came against a relentless Commanders defense still fighting for a postseason spot.

Advertisement

Kenny Pickett entered the game to replace Jalen Hurts and quickly took charge, scoring a touchdown but also throwing a painful interception. This marked Pickett’s fourth appearance for the Eagles and his first touchdown pass since joining the franchise.

Advertisement

Are the Eagles Already in the Playoffs?

Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a playoff berth as leaders of the NFC East. However, their path to securing the top seed remains uncertain, with the Detroit Lions currently holding the advantage. Following this matchup against the Commanders, the Eagles will face additional challenges that could determine their postseason position.

Jalen Hurts&#039; net worth: How rich is the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback?

see also

Jalen Hurts' net worth: How rich is the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback?

What Are the Eagles’ Options if Jalen Hurts Is Unable to Play?

Kenny Pickett is currently the backup quarterback. If the former Steelers QB is also unable to continue, the Eagles’ next option is rookie Tanner McKee, who was drafted in 2023 out of Stanford.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reaches NBA feat in less time than Stephen Curry and James Harden
NBA

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reaches NBA feat in less time than Stephen Curry and James Harden

Suns' Kevin Durant makes something clear on exchange with Mike Budenholzer during NBA game
NBA

Suns' Kevin Durant makes something clear on exchange with Mike Budenholzer during NBA game

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders has Travis Hunter's replacement for next season
College Football

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders has Travis Hunter's replacement for next season

Video: Caleb Williams celebrates TD vs. Lions with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuuu’
NFL

Video: Caleb Williams celebrates TD vs. Lions with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuuu’

Better Collective Logo