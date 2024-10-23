Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Jaylen Brown sends clear message about loyalty in Celtics' season opener

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown reaffirms his loyalty to the team after a dominant victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA season opener.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 22, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty ImagesJaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 22, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jaylen Brown, the star of the Boston Celtics, has made clear his commitment to the franchise and the city of Boston. After a resounding victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA season opener, Brown reiterated his promise to give everything for the team.

The Celtics opened the season with a display of power, raising their 18th banner and defeating the Knicks by a score of 132-109. The energy at TD Garden was palpable, and Brown, along with his teammates, was excited and motivated to carry on the team’s legacy.

Jaylen Brown reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the team’s success with a clear message, according to Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints. “I said I would go to war for this city,” Brown said. “And it’s great to watch that banner get raised.”

Advertisement

Brown expressed his excitement and demonstrated a deep respect and admiration for the Celtics’ history. “Yeah, what an incredible night. The aura in the arena was amazing,” Brown began. Having the legendary Celtics in the building like Bob Cousy, Kevin Garnett, and all of those guys who have won. It was like passing the torch. I was fighting the emotions back to start the game. It was amazing. This is what we set out on this journey to do since my rookie year when I got drafted.”

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics makes a move on Pacome Dadiet #4 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on October 22, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics makes a move on Pacome Dadiet #4 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on October 22, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A promising start for the Celtics

The win over the Knicks was a clear indication of the Celtics’ potential for this NBA season. The team played solidly on both ends of the court and showed that they are strong contenders for the title.

NBA News: Jayson Tatum sends a clear message about his future with the Celtics

see also

NBA News: Jayson Tatum sends a clear message about his future with the Celtics

Celtics’ dynamic trio paves the way for season-opening win

Jaylen Brown, along with Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, led the Celtics to victory. His exceptional performance made it clear that the Celtics have a core of young, talented NBA players who can lead the team to glory.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy sets huge goals for this season
NBA

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy sets huge goals for this season

NFL Trade Rumors: Matthew Stafford, Rams expected to lose Cooper Kupp to NFC Team
NFL

NFL Trade Rumors: Matthew Stafford, Rams expected to lose Cooper Kupp to NFC Team

Aaron Rodgers sends message to Jets teammates amid struggles
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends message to Jets teammates amid struggles

Lions HC Dan Campbell makes a bold comparison of QB Jared Goff to NFL legend
NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell makes a bold comparison of QB Jared Goff to NFL legend

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo