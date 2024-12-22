Trending topics:
Female champion slams Logan Paul after he announces his official return to WWE

WWE female champion Chelsea Green isn't impressed by Logan Paul's choice of words when talking about his status in the promotion.

Logan Paul during a press conference
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireLogan Paul during a press conference

By Natalia Lobo

Logan Paul has officially returned to the WWE on Wednesday during the WWE Raw on Netflix kickoff event, where he announced he would be on the Raw roster. However, he was criticized by one of the women’s wrestling stars on X.

On December 18th, Paul wrote on X that he was the “Greatest United Champion of All Time.” To which, Chelsea Green, current and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, responded with: “Who’s gonna tell him?”.

At the time of writing, her post has garnered 1.6k reposts, as well as 31k likes. Green, 33, has been one of the most talked about wrestlers in 2024. She is currently signed with WWE Smackdown.

Meanwhile, Paul will be one of the stars of Raw, which will make its Netflix debut Jan. 6. The older of the Paul brothers also said that he and his younger brother Paul were the “bucket list” item of several fighters.

logan paul and chelsea green post

Chelsea Green’s post on X

“Every single one of my matches is a banger,” Paul crowed to the audience during Netflix Kickoff event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Think about it. Mike Tyson wants to fight me. Conor McGregor wants to fight me. Of course they do, a payday with a Paul brother is a bucket list item for most all of these washed-up fighters.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are set to fight an exhibition

Logan’s words come after Conor McGregor, who is facing legal and financial troubles, posted on X that they were in negotiations to fight an exhibition match in India, while also dismissing rumors of a potential UFC fight with featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

McGregor has not fought in MMA since his leg injury against Dustin Poirier in 2021, and he is currently under contract with the UFC for two more fights. This means that any potential boxing or MMA match outside the promotion is complicated, as UFC president Dana White doesn’t want to work with the Paul brothers.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

