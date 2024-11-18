NBA News: Donovan Mitchell's teammates make something clear on Cavaliers' 15-0 record in the league

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured another impressive victory in the NBA regular season, this time without Donovan Mitchell. Following their win over the Charlotte Hornets, Mitchell's teammates addressed shed light on the significance of their 15-0 record.

It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, if you’ve faced the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, chances are you’ve walked away with a loss. Behind standout performances from their roster, including Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland has set the tone early in the NBA regular season.

On this occasion, the Charlotte Hornets became the latest victims, falling 128-114. Even without Mitchell in the lineup, the Cavaliers were unstoppable, thanks to the dynamic duo of Ty Jerome and Darius Garland. Head coach Kenny Atkinson praised the team’s resilience, highlighting their depth and adaptability.

Following the Cavaliers’ 15th consecutive win, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley shared their thoughts on the franchise-record streak. “We’ve always wanted to test ourselves against the best,” Mobley said. “It’s about seeing where we stand in the league, and day after tomorrow, we’ll have an excellent test.”

Allen added, “The energy from the fans has been incredible. Especially on a Sunday. It’s amazing to see Cleveland showing us so much love. We’ve got people singing outside the arena, and even the frog guy. It’s funny, but it’s what makes this city special. Cleveland has our backs.”

Atkinson praises Cavaliers’ depth

Since taking over as head coach, Kenny Atkinson has yet to experience a regular-season loss with the Cavaliers. After their 15th win, he highlighted the contributions of players like Ty Jerome, who could step up in Garland’s eventual absence. “I was rewarding [Jerome] for his splendid play,” Atkinson said. “He’s been one of our best players. Having another ball-handler out there keeps DG [Garland] from getting worn out, and that’s been crucial for us.”

Atkinson also lauded Garland’s decision-making and leadership. “He’s making the right plays, the unselfish plays. His IQ is incredible, and he’s saved us on multiple occasions this season.”

Jerome on team chemistry

Despite the attention his performance has garnered, Jerome remains focused on the team’s goals. “This streak empowers everyone, it’s not about individual numbers, it’s about playing the right way and being happy for each other. At the end of the day, our goal isn’t to be 16-0 or 15-0. We’re focused on improving every night and preparing for the spring.”

Jerome also praised the team’s culture, emphasizing the importance of their locker-room unity. “We’ve got high-character guys here. No one is chasing stats, and that’s what makes us so strong.”

The Cavaliers are now nine wins away from matching the Golden State Warriors’ historic 24-0 start to the 2015-16 season. Next, they’ll face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Cup group stage, where they hold a 1-0 record. Afterward, they’ll look to extend their streak against the New Orleans Pelicans.