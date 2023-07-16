Draymond Green just signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors and will be part of a tremendous lineup. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and, the recent addition, Chris Paul.

Even Steve Kerr acknowledged it was a big move. “We’re really excited to have Draymond back. He’s been such a huge part of this decade run and, as he showed this past year, he still has plenty left in the tank. Given that he plays so well with Steph and Klay, it was really a no-brainer to try to bring him back. So I’m glad that it all checked out and it all worked out.”

Now, with that contract extension signed, Draymond Green is taking some time off the court and led a series of interviews at the Uninterrupted Film Festival. One of them was with Trae Young and there were some interesting statements.

Draymond Green defends Trae Young

During an interview with Trae Young, Draymond Green made a very strong defense about the Hawks’ player and emphasized that the media and some fans have created an image far away from reality about the young star.

“I said you’re diving into this villain role. I feel like where that all was birthed was the series versus the Knicks. What I actually think now is you are very much so a showman, but yet that’s been flipped into being this villain.”

This was Young’s answer. “It ain’t really fun being a villain. I don’t dive into that. The whole arena was yelling (insults in New York). What do you want me to do? I’m just hooping. I didn’t say anything to the crowd. I come out playing trying to win. I’m trying to put on a show and the fans want to get into it.

Trae Young admitted the same thing occurred when facing the Boston Celtics at The Garden. “With the Boston thing, they started yelling in Game 5. I didn’t say nothing to any Boston fans. That’s what happened. I just feed off of the crowd.”