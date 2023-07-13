Damian Lillard is in the middle of a huge controversy after he asked for a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers. Following many decisions by the front office, such as drafting Scoot Henderson, the star wants to play with Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is getting ready for his first full season with the Phoenix Suns. He’s going to play in a superb starting lineup alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

As two of the biggest names in the NBA, Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant are followed very closely on social media. That’s why a recent exchange on Twitter made headlines.

Damian Lillard takes a shot at Kevin Durant on Twitter

This Wednesday, Kevin Durant was very active in his official Twitter account answering different types of questions about the NBA and other interesting topics.

One of the users on Twitter send this message to Durant: “There’s a saying in team sports that offense puts people in the seats, but defense wins you championships.” The star immediately responded: “Offense wins you championships brother.”

Then, in an incredible turn of events, Damian Lillard took that tweet and answered it with two emojis laughing out loud. Many people criticized the Blazers’ player by saying how the point guard could mock Durant when he hasn’t won a championship at all.