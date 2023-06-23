The Golden State Warriors made a shocking decision after trading Jordan Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Now, the veteran gets a big chance to win his first championship alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In the negotiation, the Warriors also gave Washington a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick. Considering Poole is only 24-years old and Paul is in the final stage of his career, many people wonder if it’s a lopsided trade.

This has been a crazy week for Chris Paul in the NBA. One day he was at the Wizards with free agency looming and now he’ll play for a star caliber team like the Warriors. That’s why he had a very special reaction.

Chris Paul’s incredible reaction after being traded to the Warriors

Chris Paul arrives to the Warriors in place of someone who should have been a future star at Golden State such as Jordan Poole. The future member of the Hall of Fame knows that there will be a lot of pressure during an interview with Scott Fowler.

This was his reaction when he heard the shocking news. “I’m excited (laughs). I’ve got that question I don’t know how many times already. So, I’m really excited.”

Paul also confirmed he already had a first conversation with his new teammate, Stephen Curry. “It was good, yeah.” Furthermore, the point guard had a brief message when asked about his role with the Warriors. “To help us win games (laughs).”