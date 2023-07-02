A few weeks ago, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very controversial statement about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

Even after that pessimistic scenario, the Lakers made great moves in free agency to convince the King. Now, in a crucial moment for the franchise, LeBron James has announced his final decision.

LeBron James confirms he’ll return with the Lakers

The start of free agency was tremendous for the Lakers. Rob Pelinka extended key players like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura while adding amazing assets like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

After LeBron James saw all these moves by his general manager, he went to social media and published an Instagram story which might have revealed his future for next season.

The King posted an image which included all the players signed by the Los Angeles Lakers during the start of free agency. Furthermore, in the most important reaction of all, he accompanied it with a sand clock. The message seems to be clear. James approves this roster and is just waiting to come back.